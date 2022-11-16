One person is facing charges after a deadly pursuit Monday began as a road rage shooting in Fort Worth and ended with the deaths of two teenagers in Kennedale.

Police said an off-duty officer driving on Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth saw someone in a car fire at another vehicle.

Officers working at the Fort Worth Police Department's Real Time Crime Center were notified and soon spotted the vehicle on city cameras.

Officers were directed to the vehicle's location and attempted to stop the driver at Mansfield Highway and Interstate 20, but the driver refused to pull over.

While driving south on West Kennedale Parkway the driver hit another vehicle at Dick Price Road and rolled over. Two of the three people inside the vehicle were killed in the crash while the third was hospitalized.

The two teens killed in the crash were identified as 17-year-old Jaquan Cason and 19-year-old Gabrielle Ramirez. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, both teenagers died of blunt-force injuries.

Police said 20-year-old Deadrian Fails was also in the car and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and deadly conduct/discharging a firearm. As of this writing, bond amounts have not been set. It's not clear if Fails has obtained an attorney.

The driver hit by the oncoming vehicle was also hurt in the crash and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers investigating the crash found two guns that had been thrown from the vehicle when it rolled over. Police later learned the vehicle involved in the pursuit had been reported stolen in Grand Prairie. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle.

Alana Jackson, a business owner whose store is near the crash site, told NBC 5 she rushed outside after hearing the collision.

"I was in the store and I heard a loud bang. So I just kind of stepped out and the car was kinda smoky at first so I just kinda went over there cause I thought I was going to need to call 911, but it was an officer already there," the woman said.

Fort Worth Police also said an officer responding to the initial pursuit was involved in a minor crash and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Investigators said police have not located the driver initially targeted with gunfire and no victims have come forward.