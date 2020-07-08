Two Shot Outside Arlington Shopping Center, Man in Custody: Police

One person is in custody and two people are recovering after being shot in a South Arlington shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Arlington police said they were called to a shooting in the Bardin Place Center parking lot on the 4600 block of South Cooper Street, on the southwest corner of Cooper and Interstate 20, at about 1:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman, who is 17 years old was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday, while the man underwent surgery and is expected to recover, police said.

From Texas Sky Ranger, it appeared a large section of the parking lot in front of the Ross Dress for Less store had been cordoned off and a large number of road cones had been concentrated in one area near where the shooting appears to have taken place, possibly marking the location of bullet casings.

NBC 5 News

Nearby, a motorcycle was laid down on its side in the middle of the parking area.

Witnesses to the shooting told investigators before the shooting began there was a verbal altercation between the man and woman and a man on the motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle remained at the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody by police on an outstanding warrant. Police said additional charges are possible depending on the outcome of their investigation.

The names of those involved have not yet been confirmed.

Investigators said they believe the man on the motorcycle and the victims knew each other.