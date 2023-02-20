Two Pit Bulls Attack Fort Worth Man: Police

Two pit bulls attacked a man and bit off part of his nose. Fort Worth Police, Fire and Animal Control responded to the scene Thursday at the 8400 block of Star Thistle Drive.

Family has identified the victim as Marcus Kizaza. Doorbell video provided by the family shows two pit bulls at the main entrance of the home. Marcus’ two children and wife, Leslie, were inside. A screen door prevented the dogs from going inside the home.

“Hi, dog,” the Kizaza’s older child said on the video. “Aw, he’s so cute.”

Marcus, who was in the driveway, walked toward the screen door.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“They were friendly to my husband. They were jumping on him,” Leslie said.

Marcus eventually made his way inside the home. He shut both doors in order for the dogs to leave.

The pair of pit bulls were still in the neighborhood. Although initially friendly, the pit bulls snapped. Leslie and her children, however, did not witness the attack.

Minutes later, Marcus called Leslie saying the dogs were attacking him. He ran down the street to get away from the pit bulls who bit his legs and hand.

Marcus eventually jumped on top of a neighbor’s white truck however, not before the dogs bit his face.

“He was yelling really loud and the dogs were really vicious. We realized that there was part of his nose under our car,” Bianca Mireles said. Mireles called 911 and recorded the aftermath of the attack which shows first responders tending to Marcus as well as fighting off the dogs.

“The dogs were just trying to attack whoever was around. So, if you were on the ground, they were going to attack you,” Mireles said.

Video shows one of the pit bulls without a collar lunging at a firefighter. No other injuries were reported.

In an email, Fort Worth Police confirmed, “One officer observed the aggressive dog and struck it with his patrol car. The dog was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

“I just saw afterward them taking the dog away in a big red bag and then them spraying the ground with water,” Mireles said.

Witnesses said Fort Worth Animal Control Services was able to capture the second dog on the scene. However, Animal Control Services did not respond to repeated requests for information including what charges, if any, would the owners of the dogs face.

“We'd like to know who they belong to and hopefully, you know, they can face charges,” Mireles said.

Marcus has remained in the hospital since Thursday. His nose was successfully reattached however, he will undergo another surgery, according to his wife.

Leslie said she wants justice for her husband as both are unable to go to work.

“We still have the mortgage to pay. We still have kids to feed. So, that's why I need to know where is the dog’s owner,” Leslie said.