Two Teens Arrested, Charged in Murder of 65-Year-Old Delivery Driver

Two teenagers are in custody, accused of the murder of the 65-year-old delivery driver

Dallas police said 65-year-old delivery driver Timothy Allen was found slumped over in his car and unresponsive on Dec. 23, 2020, a day after completing a food delivery at the Hamptons at Lake West apartments on the 2400 block of Leach Street.

Police were called to the scene to perform a welfare check and discovered Allen had been shot several times and was deceased.

Homicide detectives named 17-year-old Tristan Devon Howard and 18-year-old Qaulin Dajaun Curlin as suspects in the case, though further details, including motive, have not yet been revealed by police.

NBC 5 News

Both Howard and Curlin were arrested and charged with capital murder on Friday.

In Texas, one of the ways capital murder charges are imposed is when a person commits a murder along with another crime, such as robbery, sexual assault or kidnapping. Adults found guilty of capital murder in Texas face either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Howard and Cullen were taken to Dallas County Jail, with a bond set at $500,000. It's not clear if either of the two men has obtained an attorney.