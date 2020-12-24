Dallas

Slain 65-Year-Old Man Found in Driver's Seat in West Dallas

Officers responders to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Leath Street

NBC 5 News

Police are investigating after officers found a 65-year-old man unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas.

Officers conducted a welfare check in the 2300 block of Leath Street at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday and found Timothy Paul Allen, 65, unresponsive, Dallas police said.

Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Allen dead at the scene and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office determined he died from "homicidal violence."

Dallas police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Det. Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #228617-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. The phone number is 214-373-8477.

