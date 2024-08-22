EXTREME HEAT

Two heat-related deaths reported in North Texas

By Allie Spillyards

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the dangerous heat continues across North Texas, so do reports of heat-related deaths.

While an excessive heat warning was in effect Saturday, officials in Denton County reported the death of a 76-year-old woman in Corinth. In Hood County, a 72-year-old Granbury man was pronounced dead.

In both cases, medical examiners determined they died of hyperthermia or heat illness.

The Lake Cities Fire Department said crews responded to a senior living facility in Corinth just before 10 a.m. for a medical emergency.

They said the woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died.

June Tucker lived near the woman and said she saw family check in on her regularly.

“She had a walker out here every day walking her, and she was doing so well. I was shocked to find out that she had passed because she was a blessing to all of us that knew her,” said Tucker.

Saturday evening, Hood County officials said they responded to a 72-year-old man in his home in Granbury.

He was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he died. According to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s wife is hospitalized in Somervell County.

Over the weekend, Medstar told NBC 5 that heat-related calls were up across Fort Worth.

During extreme heat, they always encourage people to stay hydrated, keep air circulating, and check on the elderly and vulnerable.

