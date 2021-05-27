Fort Worth police say a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old are injured after a disagreement quickly escalated into gunfire Thursday.

Police said two males were arguing at a home on the 3700 block of Seven Gables when one of them pulled out a gun and fired one shot that struck the other person in his thigh.

Preliminary information from police said the same bullet possibly struck a second person who was nearby.

Both the victim and the bystander are being treated at a nearby hospital for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The age of the person who fired the gun has not been confirmed by police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police have not said what the two were arguing about. No arrests have been announced.