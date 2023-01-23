Two Arrested, One Wanted After Fatal Shooting Near Paschal High School Kills Student

Two people are in custody Monday and Fort Worth Police are looking for a third in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old high school student and injured another on Friday afternoon outside a Whataburger restaurant.

Fort Worth Police said Monday morning that over the weekend investigators identified three suspects in the shooting and that officers have taken two of them into custody including an unnamed juvenile and 17-year-old Daniel Reed.

Police are actively searching for the third suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Reed, police said, is facing a charge of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of 16-year-old Zechariah Trevino. Police did not say what charges the juvenile is expected to face.

According to police, the suspects in the shooting are not current students at Paschal High School.

Trevino was fatally shot outside the restaurant along the 2400 block of W. Berry Street when a verbal altercation between a group of people escalated into gunfire. Trevino's cousin, who was also shot, was seriously injured but survived the shooting.

Zechariah's mother, Erica Trevino, told NBC 5 on Sunday her son died trying to do the right thing.

"He seen [sic] somebody getting hurt and he ran to that and jumped in the way and you know, that's why we're here today," Trevino said. "He tried to do his best to protect somebody and instead it took his life. But God has a purpose for everything."

Trevino said through her faith she has forgiven the shooter and hopes they learn a lesson from this.

The Fort Worth ISD said a grief counselor would be available at Paschal High School on Monday for any student or faculty member who needed to talk.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Monday on the front lawn of University United Methodist Church on Berry Street. After the vigil, clergy will be in the sanctuary for prayer and counselors will be in the lobby for conversation. A banner has been hung along Forest Park facing Paschal where students and community members can write notes, feelings, and words of hope.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting, including any video of the fight or shooting, is asked to call Fort Worth Police detectives at 817-392-4330.

Reed is currently in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on bonds totaling $350,000. It's not clear if Reed has obtained an attorney.

FORT WORTH CHIEF DECRIES SENSELESS VIOLENCE

Speaking to reporters Friday evening, Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes described the fatal shooting as "senseless" and said, "I'm angry. There is no reason for any young person, a student in high school, to lose their life at such a young age.

"This is another example of senseless, tragic violence that never had to happen," Noakes said. "Unfortunately it involved some very young people right here in the city of Fort Worth."

Noakes offered a message to all young people:

"The lack of importance put on human life, the sanctity of human life is staggering to me,” Noakes said. “What I'd like to say to those young people is, you have so much more to live for and so do those you might have a problem with. Whatever the conflict is, a gun is not the answer."