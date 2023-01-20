1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Fight Among Teens Ends in Gunfire Outside Fort Worth Whataburger: PD

A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 17-year-old old girl critically wounded after a fight among high schoolers ended in gunfire outside a Fort Worth Whataburger Friday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. outside the Whataburger on the 2400 block of West Berry Street, located near Fort Worth ISD's R.L. Paschal High School.

Speaking to reporters Friday evening, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes described the events as "senseless" and asked for the public's help finding the shooter responsible.

"This is another example of senseless, tragic violence that never had to happen," Noakes said. "Unfortunately it involved some very young people right here in the city of Fort Worth.

"We're going to do anything possible to bring those responsible to justice," Noakes said.

Noakes said it began as a verbal altercation among a group of high school students who knew each other. At some point the argument escalated into a physical altercation before someone opened fire, striking two teens.

The teens, described by police as a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were hospitalized in critical condition. The boy later died from his wounds.

Noakes said police were working to determine which school the teens attended.

Nearby Paschal High School, which had dismissed classes for the day before the shooting, was placed on lockdown for all staff and students in afterschool activities, a district spokeswoman said. A varsity basketball game scheduled at the school Friday night was rescheduled to Saturday due to restricted access to the campus.

Police were not immediately able to offer a description of the gunman. Noakes asked anyone with video of the shooting or information that can help with the investigation to call detectives at 817-392-4330.

