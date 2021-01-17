Twitter Suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for 12 hours Sunday, saying she has repeatedly run afoul of the company's misinformation policy, NBC News reports.

"The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Greene's most recent posts included one that made false claims about widespread voter fraud in Georgia in both the November election and in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs, as well as a series of tweets that repeated more debunked claims and called Georgia's elections officials "morons."

Twitter restricted those posts from further promotion and slapped them with warning labels. Greene's account remained live, but she is unable to post.

