Turkey Leg Fundraiser Aims Help Restock Mansfield Church's Food Pantry

Turkey legs sizzled and smoked on hot grills outside the Mansfield Bethlehem Baptist Church on Saturday as part of a fundraiser to help the church replenish its food pantry.

Antonio Holloway, owner of Meat By The Case Meat Market, said he wanted to sell 500 turkey legs to benefit the community pantry, which has been running low on food because of the pandemic.

“We’re at a surplus because there was no State Fair this year,” he said.

The fundraiser was called Raise Funds with Turkey Drums.

“When you can help a mission like this, and provide for people, it makes you feel good,” Holloway said.

Bethlehem Baptist Pastor Michael Evans said before the pandemic, the pantry served around 160 families a month.

“Now we’re up to over 1,100 a month. It’s simply mind-boggling," he said. "As this draws out, the numbers grow. We get a first-hand snapshot as to what is the pain in the community."

Evans is determined to feed everyone in need.

“They come through in all types of vehicles like Hummers, BMWs. These are individuals who’ve never had to do this before,” Evans said.

Turkey legs and sausage on a stick at on the menu for the drive-thru fundraiser. It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, and people are asked to bring canned goods for the food pantry.

“Our goal is to raise $10,000," Evans said. "We are hoping that amount will take us through the holiday season."