coronavirus

Turkey Leg Fundraiser Aims Help Restock Mansfield Church's Food Pantry

A family-owned bulk meat market delivery business decided to turn surplus supply into a fundraising effort to support a local church

Antonio Holloway, owner of Meat By The Case Meat Market, said he wanted to sell 500 turkey legs to benefit the community pantry, which has been running low on food because of the pandemic.
NBC5

Turkey legs sizzled and smoked on hot grills outside the Mansfield Bethlehem Baptist Church on Saturday as part of a fundraiser to help the church replenish its food pantry.

Antonio Holloway, owner of Meat By The Case Meat Market, said he wanted to sell 500 turkey legs to benefit the community pantry, which has been running low on food because of the pandemic.

“We’re at a surplus because there was no State Fair this year,” he said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 30

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 3 hours ago

Tarrant County Reports 674 Additional Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The fundraiser was called Raise Funds with Turkey Drums.

“When you can help a mission like this, and provide for people, it makes you feel good,” Holloway said. 

Bethlehem Baptist Pastor Michael Evans said before the pandemic, the pantry served around 160 families a month. 

“Now we’re up to over 1,100 a month. It’s simply mind-boggling," he said. "As this draws out, the numbers grow. We get a first-hand snapshot as to what is the pain in the community."

Evans is determined to feed everyone in need.

“They come through in all types of vehicles like Hummers, BMWs. These are individuals who’ve never had to do this before,” Evans said. 

Turkey legs and sausage on a stick at on the menu for the drive-thru fundraiser. It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, and people are asked to bring canned goods for the food pantry.

“Our goal is to raise $10,000," Evans said. "We are hoping that amount will take us through the holiday season."

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us