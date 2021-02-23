Trinity Metro Provides Free Rides for COVID-19 Vaccines

Trinity Metro is providing free rides for COVID-19 vaccines with presentation of appointment email or text from Tarrant County Public Health.

According to tweet from Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley, free rides in Arlington will begin on March 1.

The service is available for rides to and from all Tarrant County Public Health vaccine locations.

Transportation options include Trinity Metro, Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services, Arlington's Via, and Handitrain.

To claim their free ride, participating individuals must present an email or text from Tarrant County Public Health to their driver.