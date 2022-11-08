Trinity Christian Academy Seniors Get First-Hand Civics Lesson

Seniors from Trinity Christian Academy in Addison took their civics lesson out of the classroom and into a polling place at the Carrollton Public Library.

"I think it's a blessing we get to be here and be a part of the voting process and kind of watch it all happen," Trinity Christian Academy senior Emma Edmundson said.

Every year, teacher Diane Harmon encourages seniors to volunteer and train to work at a polling place as part of their finals test.

"They're the ones that are gonna be making the decisions for us," Harmon said. "The one thing I have understood is that if you're uninformed, then you're led by people. I want these kids to lead."

According to a Pew Research poll from the last midterm elections in 2018, 58% of poll workers were 61 years old or older. Of that group, about 27% were over the age of 71. On the other end of the age spectrum, people 25 years old and younger made up just 7.8% of the poll workers nationwide.

"That's like a whole generation that does that," Trinity Christian Academy senior and first-time poll worker Owen Hattendorf said. "If our generation will now start to do that, you'll see other people, young adults, starting to vote and that's just what we need."

Among the students volunteering to work at the polling place, some were also first-time voters this election.

"I'm ready to just, like have a voice, and to be part of the decision-making," first-time voter and poll worker Jade Ellis, a Trinity Christian Academy senior, said.

"The voting we do is actually going to create change, which is crazy and exciting," Edmundson said. "It's important for young people like us to start being involved."