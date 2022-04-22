Outpouring of Tributes Continue for Professional Bodybuilder from McKinney Dead at 30

Tributes are pouring in for a professional bodybuilder who died suddenly this week.

Stacey Cummings, 30, was a mom and business owner in McKinney.

Loved ones say she was beautiful inside and out.

Cummings was a mother of two and a bodybuilder with a success story some in the business dream of because it took just two competitions for her to become a professional athlete.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“She was crying happy,” said Bryant Fought, her ex-husband.

Fought is also a professional bodybuilder who says he introduced Cummings to the sport.

“She was an incredibly hard worker,” Fought said. “You can ask any of her coaches, including myself, who were a part of her journey in becoming a figure pro.”

The two opened Flex Fitness 24/7 two years ago, a gym in McKinney where Fought says Stacey built friendships by training women interested in the sport.

“She just made so many friends and had so many acquaintances, and so many people who cared for her that, you know, her death is just a serious tragedy,” Fought said.

What caused her death at her home in McKinney remains unknown.



A toxicology report, Fought says, may reveal her cause of death.

McKinney police say there are no signs of foul play.

“What we know right now is that she went to sleep Tuesday night like she always did. My daughter when she was home was laying right beside her in her bed, and you know, she just didn't wake up,” Fought said.

News of Cummings’ death has been met with an outpouring of support and tributes from organizations and fellow athletes.

“She was inspirational for so many people,” Fought said.

An online fundraiser has been created to help cover the cost of Cummings’ memorial.