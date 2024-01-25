Traffic Alert: Part of Hillcrest Road in North Dallas closing for a year for Silver Line construction

Starting Jan. 25, a portion of Hillcrest Road in North Dallas will close for approximately one year for the construction of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Silver Line project.

Drivers will not be able to access Hillcrest Road between McCallum Boulevard and Wester Way. Detours will be posted.

Drivers can use Coit Road on the east, and Preston Road on the west of Hillcrest Road. There will be limited access from McKamy Boulevard.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Dallas Fire Rescue and the Dallas Police Department will have emergency access at several locations throughout the construction site.