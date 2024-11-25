Tortilla salad topping recalled in 20 states over wheat allergen contamination

A food company is recalling a tortilla chip salad topping sold in 20 states including Texas after discovering it is contaminated with a wheat allergen.

The Food and Drug Administration announced in a release on Friday that Sugar Foodsis recalling 3.5 ounce bags of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style.

The pouches have UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and a June 20, 2025 Best-by Date. The Best-by Date is found on the back of the pouch above the UPC code.

The FDA said the product was distributed between Sept. 30, 2024, and Nov. 11, 2024. The product is packaged in stand-up resealable pouches and was shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

"People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA said in a news release.

The company firm was contacted on Nov. 19, 2024, by a consumer who said the pouches contained Crispy Onion Strips instead of Tortilla Strips, the FDA said. The Crispy Onion Strips contains wheat which is not listed on the label for the Tortilla Strips.

No illnesses have been reported.

According to the FDA, consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw them away.