With more and more residents calling Texas home, Tom Thumb breaks ground on two new stores in North Texas. In its 75-year history, this is the first time for the grocery store chain to break ground in two communities on the same day.

The first groundbreaking Friday morning was in Kaufman County. Forney will receive its first-ever Tom Thumb store on South Farm to Market Road 548. The grocery store will anchor the shopping center near Forney High School.

The second groundbreaking was held in Waxahachie. The Ellis County town is also getting its first Tom Thumb store, which will anchor a new shopping center on East North Grove Boulevard.

The new stores will have a bakery, deli, meat and seafood counters, and produce and floral areas as well as an in-store Starbucks, pharmacy drive-through and a grocery pick-up area.

Both stores are expected to open in September 2024.