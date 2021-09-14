‘Tis the Season for Hiring Holiday Help

The holidays are just around the corner and several companies are hiring for the holiday season -- with jobs ranging from brick and mortar stores to e-commerce and shipping.

HirePalooza

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Hire Dynamics is hosting "HirePalooza" to help companies fill several hundred positions for the holidays in manufacturing, e-commerce and logistics.

The Lewisville staffing company says 2,200 applicants applied for jobs last year.

Job seekers can book appointments in advance to ensure a spot, but you can walk in or drive up to 401 N. Valley Parkway in Lewisville Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place including wearing masks and social distancing.

Interested? Find more information about HirePalooza online.

U.S. Postal Service

The United States Postal Service is preparing for the busy mail and package delivery season by hiring more than 40,000 seasonal employees to handle the increase in online shopping and shipping this holiday season.

In Texas, the USPS is looking to hire more than 4,800 seasonal, part-time and full-time employees. The postal service says it is offering competitive wages and benefits as well as career opportunities.

USPS plans to host two job fairs in Dallas on September 16 and 17 to fill city carrier assistant positions across North Texas.

City carrier assistants sort mail and parcels for delivery and then deliver, scan and collect mail on foot or by vehicle to homes and businesses.

On Thursday, the job fair will be at the Dallas Processing and Distribution Center at 401 Tom Landry Hwy from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Friday, the job fair will be at Spring Valley Post Office at 13770 Noel Rd. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Interested? Find out more at USPS.com/careers.

UPS

United Parcel Service is expecting to hire more than 100,000 season employees with more than 5,000 jobs offered in North Texas to support the increase in package volume during the holidays.

UPS expects shipping to pick up from October to January and plans to hire package car drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and personal vehicle drivers.

In order to keep up with the tight labor market, UPS says it plans to offer jobs to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less. UPS also says over the last three years about one-third of the people hired for season jobs were later hired in permanent positions.

UPS is also offering an Earn and Learn program where eligible seasonal employees who are students and stay with the company for three months can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses on top of their hourly pay.

Interested? Apply at UPSjobs.com.

Kohl's

Kohl's is recruiting for seasonal associate positions in stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The company says there are nearly 1,000 jobs open in North Texas.

The retailer says it will host two hiring events September 16-18 and October 21-23 where candidates might receive a same-day job offer.

Kohl's says it is offering competitive wages, flexible scheduling and store discounts. Hourly associates will be eligible to receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400 for working through the holiday season.

Interested? Check out open positions and apply via Careers.Kohls.com or text APPLY to 24508.

Party City

Halloween marks the ramp-up to holiday fun at Party City. The celebration store plans to hire 17,000 seasonal team members across the country and positions are open at stores in North Texas.

Party City says it is offering flexible hours, improved and competitive wages and a 30% employee discount on party products.

Party City plans to host in-person hiring events with on-the-spot interviews, the next one will be September 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested? Apply online at PartyCity.Jobs.net or text PARTY to 51893.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK's Sporting Goods is planning to hire about 10,000 new associates nationwide as part of 'National Signing Day' on September 15 and 290 of those seasonal associates will be here in North Texas

DICK's says it offers competitive pay, optional DailyPay and a store discount of up to 25% off merchandise.

DICK's says it's looking for folks passionate about sports to fill positions at locations in the following cities:

Allen

Arlington

Cedar Hill

Dallas (Galleria, Best Buy Plaza)

Euless

Flower Mound

Fort Worth

Frisco

Garland

Hurst

Lewisville

Mesquite

Plano (DICK'S Warehouse Sale)

Prosper

Rockwall

Interested? Apply online at DICKS.com/jobs and then visit one of the locations on National Signing Day to be interviewed.