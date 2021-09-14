What to Know
- Of the 125,000 operations jobs, over 17,000 will be in Texas with over 11,000 in DFW alone.
- In 2021, Amazon opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S.
- Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers.
If you're looking for a job, Amazon is hiring.
The online retailer has announced it's planning to hire 125,000 full-time and part-time employees across America and more than 11,000 of those jobs are in North Texas.
The average starting pay for local jobs in fulfillment and transportation is more than $18 per hour. Amazon says it's offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 in select locations.
Full-time employees will get benefits, including health, vision, dental, 50% company match in a 401(k) and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. The company also offers training programs that could help lead to a long-term career.
Amazon's 'Career Day' is September 15, when the company will offer a free virtual recruiting event with one-on-one career coaching open to everyone.
Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.