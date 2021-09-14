What to Know Of the 125,000 operations jobs, over 17,000 will be in Texas with over 11,000 in DFW alone.

In 2021, Amazon opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S.

Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers.

If you're looking for a job, Amazon is hiring.

The online retailer has announced it's planning to hire 125,000 full-time and part-time employees across America and more than 11,000 of those jobs are in North Texas.

The average starting pay for local jobs in fulfillment and transportation is more than $18 per hour. Amazon says it's offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 in select locations.

Full-time employees will get benefits, including health, vision, dental, 50% company match in a 401(k) and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. The company also offers training programs that could help lead to a long-term career.

Amazon's 'Career Day' is September 15, when the company will offer a free virtual recruiting event with one-on-one career coaching open to everyone.

Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.