Tips about squatters lead to Colleyville thefts arrest

A tip made to Colleyville police about squatters in a home has led to the arrest of an adult on felony theft charges.

The Colleyville Police Department received a tip about squatters residing in a house located on Bridlewood Court. Police said the information helped them link the adult and some of their associates to several crimes in the area, including car burglaries and credit card abuse.

On Friday, Jan. 5., Colleyville police said they went to the home to execute an arrest and search warrant, where they found the adult and several children "squatting."

The adult, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged with felony credit card or debit card abuse.

Colleyville Police said officers also recovered an overdue U-Haul rental truck that was parked at the property, and they returned the vehicle to the company. An official eviction notice has also been served.

The police department urges residents to keep their vehicles and properties safe by hiding their belongings, locking their cars, and taking their keys or fobs.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could be on the way.