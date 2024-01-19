Three kidney donors at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital have one thing in common: They're all educators

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital was the site of a unique series of events. Three kidney donors requested to give their gift of life over the holidays. All three are educators.

"I've never had this experience before," said Director of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Transplant Center Dr. Eric Siskind.

Over 3 days, Siskind performed 6 surgeries on the donors and recipients.

Mike Trevino donated to his former Polytechnic High School colleague, Mason Williams.

Anatomy teacher Ava Nickerson donated to a stranger like her son Joel Nickerson did 3 months earlier.

Retired teacher and current teacher's assistant Louise Bailey donated to her friend and college roommate, Kathy Knowles.

"They were teachers and they were all so devoted to their students that they wanted to do one wonderful thing for their friend, save a life," Siskind explained. "Recuperate over Christmas break, and be back on time for the first day of class of the new semester."

"It says a lot about educators," Knowles said. "A good teacher is someone who has empathy, compassion, and a willingness to do for others."

Knowles was diagnosed with kidney disease 13 years ago. Before her transplant, she was on home dialysis every night and had boxes of medical supplies filling her closet.

By chance, Knowles' college roommate, Louise Bailey, moved to the same senior apartment community in Keller and witnessed her friend's struggle with kidney disease.

"On a whim, I called her up and I said what blood type are you, and she said O-positive, and I said me too," Bailey recalled. "I have an extra kidney over here. You think you might want? She thought I was crazy!"

"It highlights the kind of people that are involved in kidney transplant," Siskind said. "They are heroes and they should be celebrated as heroes."

"I have a new kidney that works beautifully from my dear friend, Louise," Knowles said. "Thank you sounds very small for what I've gotten out of this."

A new lease on life.

"I don't believe any of it's chance," Knowles said. "I can see God's hand in every bit of it."

For more information about how to be a living kidney donor, click here.