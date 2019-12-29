Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Bush Turnpike

Three people were seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Bush Turnpike early Sunday, officials say.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called about 3:40 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash involving a 2009 Infiniti on the turnpike, near Gateway Drive, in Irving.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the car was traveling south when the driver lost control for an undetermined reason and hit the center concrete barrier, the DPS said.

The vehicle then rolled several times after impact, officials said.

All three people in the vehicle were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.