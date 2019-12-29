Irving

Three Injured in Rollover Crash on Bush Turnpike

The vehicle rolled several times after hitting the concrete barrier

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called about 3:40 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash of a 2009 Infiniti on the turnpike, near Gateway Drive, in Irving.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called about 3:40 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash of a 2009 Infiniti on the turnpike, near Gateway Drive, in Irving.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Three people were seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Bush Turnpike early Sunday, officials say. 

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called about 3:40 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash involving a 2009 Infiniti on the turnpike, near Gateway Drive, in Irving. 

The preliminary investigation indicated that the car was traveling south when the driver lost control for an undetermined reason and hit the center concrete barrier, the DPS said. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Police 10 hours ago

Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Missing Dallas 70-Year-Old

15 hours ago

Your Weather Photos: Dec. 28, 2019

The vehicle then rolled several times after impact, officials said.

All three people in the vehicle were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. 

This article tagged under:

IrvingTraffic accident
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us