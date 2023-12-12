Thousands of Catholics gather to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas

Catholics across the country and in Mexico are observing the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tuesday with mass, blessings, dancing and music. In North Texas, tens of thousands are expected to take part in the daylong celebration at Cathedral Guadalupe in Dallas.

The annual celebration of faith, culture, and tradition is a little more special than usual this year in Dallas because the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the cathedral church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas, was recently designated a national shrine by the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops.

The historic National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe has been a longstanding figure among the local Latino community and the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrations in Dallas began more than a century ago, according to our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

The feast celebrates a vision of the Virgin Mary to a peasant, Saint Juan Diego, in Mexico in 1531. During the visitation, the apparition expressed "her maternal love and care for all humanity, especially for the people of Mexico and the Americas."

NBC 5 News A portrait of the Virgin Mary over the altar inside the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023, during the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"Her appearance serves as a powerful reminder of faith, unity, and the enduring cultural and spiritual connection between Catholics and the Mother of God. Every year, tens of thousands of people make a pilgrimage from all over the world to the Dallas Cathedral between Dec. 4 and 12 in remembrance and celebration of this extraordinary event," officials posted on the cathedral's website.

Masses and celebrations will be held at Cathedral Guadalupe throughout the day culminating with dancers and a blessing of the flowers Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. See the schedule here.

The Dallas Diocese said roughly 30,000 people celebrated the observance at the Dallas cathedral last year. The Dallas Diocese is made up of more than 1.3 million Catholics attending more than 70 parishes and 30 schools in nine North Texas counties.