‘This Is a Crisis': Dallas Animal Services Calls for Adoptions as Space Runs Out for Dogs

Dallas Animal Services says there is no more space for medium and large dogs and is in urgent need of new homes for the pets in need.

The shelter is currently caring for more than 375 dogs and expects to take in hundreds more this week, DAS Director MeLissa Webber said in a news release Tuesday.

Describing the situation as a "crisis," Webber said the shelter has run out of kennel space for medium and large dogs.

"As an open admission shelter, we can't stop taking in pets," she said. "Despite our best efforts and most creative solutions, we are now out of options. We need the immediate help of the community to avoid heartbreaking decisions tomorrow."

The shelter is now urging people to consider fostering or adopting a medium or large dog today through the program's fast-track process virtually and in person.

In-person adoptions are encouraged because the online process could take a few days to complete, and "every minute counts," Webber said.

Foster applications can be submitted in an online application, which will then offer instructions to complete a virtual orientation to provide instructions for caring for the dog and guidance on how to select one. The process will be finalized after a phone call and paperwork.

Anyone wishing to foster can also visit the main shelter during business hours.

"Whether you can take a pet in for three days or three months, becoming a foster will literally save a life," said Webber.

Most foster cases last from a few days to a few weeks and DAS can provide necessary pet care supplies such as crates, food, and bowls.

Currently, all DAS pets are free to adopt and come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and with a voucher for a free veterinary visit. DAS offers daily adoptions inside its main shelter on Westmoreland Road and at its PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center on North Coit Road as well as on its website at www.BeDallas90.org.

DAS is open for adoptions and onsite foster inquiries at its main shelter at 1818 North Westmoreland Road, Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.