Adult Animal Adoptions Cost $25 at SPCA of Texas Through April 30

The SPCA of Texas is offering the public a chance to welcome a new family member with its "Showers of Love" event in April.

According to the SPCA of Texas, through April 30, all animals older than 6 months old are only $25 to adopt at the SPCA of Texas' North Texas locations.

"The adoptable dogs and cats at the SPCA of Texas are ready to shower you with love!" said Kelli Eaves, director of Lifesaving Initiatives. "By adopting a pet, you not only save the life of the pet you are adopting but also save the life of the pet that takes its place at the shelter."

The SPCA of Texas said it provides animals with care and shelter from a wide range of backgrounds, from owner surrenders to seizures from animal cruelty cases.

The organization also provides professional medical care, treatment, and assessments to help make sure animals are prepared for adoption, officials said.

According to the SPCA of Texas, clearing space at the shelter is important during "Kitten Season," when shelters are inundated with new feline arrivals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also created a backlog of available pets looking for a good home, the SPCA of Texas said.

"There are some absolutely adorable and loving animals in the shelters right now," Eaves said. "We'd love to find them all homes so we can fill up our shelters with more pets in need and continue the cycle of adoptions."

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older.

The fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older, an FIV/FeLV test for cats 6 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative, heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of pet health Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, one week of free on-demand training from the GoodPup training app, a rabies tag, and a free leash or temporary cat carrier.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at the SPCA of Texas website as well as directions to all of the SPCA of Texas' five locations.