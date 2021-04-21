The Sound of Music Lifts Young Musicians Souls

When the pandemic started, it stopped in-person music lessons and live performances.

"Everybody who chooses music and chooses to practice it... does it largely because they love connecting with people," Joseph Kuipers said. "Sometimes absence does make the heart grow fonder."

Kuipers is the director of the Texas Cellos, a student cello choir that started practicing during the pandemic.

"As soon as I went to rehearsal, first thing I told my mother was that was the most fun I've had on the cello in a good year," 14-year-old cellist Jaden Ouyang of Dallas said. "It was something I didn't know I needed," 18-year old cellist Marlon Florez of Dallas said.

"Doing live performances is a major part of why we put in so much effort," 15-year-old cellist Danielle Yoon of Frisco said.

After a year of not playing live, the students will play a live, socially distanced concert with the Texas Cellos this coming weekend.

Kuipers said it's not just the musicians, but the audience who needs music, too.

"It is a universal language and it is something that touches us in so many ways," Kuipers said. "We make something beautiful that makes this world a little better."

The Texas Cellos perform at the Music@Mill Festival on Saturday, 24 at 3:00 p.m. Click here for tickets.