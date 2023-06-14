The city of Denton wants to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety with input from residents

Getting around in the city of Denton can be a little tough at times for those on foot or two wheels.

"I got hit by a car on the square a couple of years ago," walker and cyclist Dave Denton said. "There's lots of roads that don't actually have bike lanes on them, or the bike lane all of a sudden disappears," he added.

Things like that are why the City of Denton is doing the Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Audit. The city auditor wants public input on how to make the streets safer and more accessible for walkers and cyclists.

"Traffic signals, sidewalks and bike lanes and that kind of thing,” Denton City Auditor Madison Rorschach said about what they are looking for in the audit. “We are also trying to look at community engagement and that kind of thing. Like how we respond to community concerns about pedestrian cyclist safety."

Rorschach said the results go to the decision-makers.

"We're hoping to use this survey to give that advice to City Council and the city's engineering department to say hey this is what people think is important and this is where we think y’all should focus your attention in the future," Rorschach said.

"I think it's time to get back from the community and really see what our opinions are and then you can really see them working for it,” Heidy Ambrosio, who loves biking, said about the audit.

She took the survey to let her thoughts be known. Other people also have suggestions.

"I'd make the entire city bike friendly and not just the downtown," Denton said.

"A lot more crosswalks in front of churches and in front of schools," Ambrosio said.

"If they had some type of tax break for people that bought bicycles or bought electric bikes," Denton added.

All ideas the city wants to hear. If you live in Denton and would like to take the survey click here.