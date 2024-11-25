Thanksgiving travel to set records this week, according to AAA

If you're hitting the roads or the skies, experts warn it's going to be a record-breaking week for travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nearly 80 million are expected to travel across the country, the most ever, according to AAA. Many of their predictions are exceeding pre-pandemic numbers.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.”

AAA

On Monday morning, the bag drop line was long at Dallas Love Field as many people chose to check bags instead of carry-on. With many North Texas school districts closed for the entire week, families are taking longer trips for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The parking garages and lots at both major airports in North Texas are also nearing capacity.

Dallas Love Field plans to update the garage capacities on its social media channels throughout the week. At last check on Sunday evening, all three garages were between 60% to 70% full.

Reminder: Parking at #DAL garages is first-come, first-served. Follow our social media for Thanksgiving travel parking updates.#LoveToPark 🅿️❤️ pic.twitter.com/43gvXku4qj — Dallas Love Field Airport (@DallasLoveField) November 25, 2024

At DFW Airport, travelers can check the airport website for the capacity levels at the garages in all terminals by clicking here.

Between Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Dec. 2, the Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen nearly 20 million people nationwide. That's a 22 percent jump since two years ago.

That's why experts are telling procrastinators to break the habit and get to the airport as early as they can.

"If you do find yourself in a line at the checkpoint, use that time to your advantage. That's the ideal time to take everything out of your pockets – your cell phone, your keys, your wallet, your tissues. Whatever is in your pockets, put them directly into your carry-on bag. That way, you save a little time when you get to the stainless steel tables,” said Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the TSA.

The busiest days at the airports across the country will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27 right before Thanksgiving. Next Sunday will also be very busy at the airports when everyone is going home.

"We suggest that people get to the airport at least two hours before their ticket is flight, and I think that's wise. You might want to get there a little earlier than that, just because it's Thanksgiving, especially the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Perhaps get there a little earlier, and on the Sunday, definitely get to the airport early,” said Farbstein.

In Texas, more than 5.7 million Texans are expected to travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving this week, a 1.3% increase over last year’s record number of travelers according to AAA Texas. That's the most they've ever projected.

Tuesday and Sunday will also be the busiest days on the road.

Check your tires and fluids before you drive because AAA Texas expects to help nearly 30,000 motorists this week.

“Travel volumes for major holidays this year have consistently surpassed pre-pandemic levels, and the Thanksgiving holiday will be no exception,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager Galen Grillo. “This trend highlights growing consumer confidence to travel as families and friends jump on the opportunity to reconnect, whether through shared vacations or trips to visit loved ones.”

Thanksgiving travelers in Texas will pay the lowest average gas prices for this holiday since the pandemic year of 2020. The statewide average price for regular unleaded fuel is around $2.65 a gallon.

To find the cheapest gas prices closest to your location, use the AAA Mobile app or visit gasprices.aaa.com to find the average gas prices at your destination or calculate the estimated gas cost for your Thanksgiving trip.