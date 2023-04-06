Texas Wants to Know: What's Next for Short-Term Rentals?

A hotel was once many people’s only option when taking vacations. In recent years, companies like Airbnb and VRBO have created a different lane with short-term rentals. The rentals are categorized as a stay that is no longer than 30 days. While this option is helpful and more convenient for some people, the areas where these short-term rentals are located have caused stress for others.

This episode of Texas Wants to Know examines the future of short-term rentals, especially as they affect neighborhoods with primarily single-family homes. We spoke to Bill France, Dave Schwarte, and Jessica Black from the Texas Neighborhood Coalition. They've all been personally affected by short-term rentals in their communities.

We also heard from community members who shared their perspectives after a shooting at an STR in a Plano neighborhood, and Rachel Berndt from Fort Worth Report discussed a new ordinance on STRs in the city.

Listen to Texas Wants to Know in the Audacy app or wherever you get your podcasts.