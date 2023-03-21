Texas Wants to Know: What's the Reality of Dating in the Lone Star State?

Finding a life partner has never been an easy or simple process. The pandemic changed the way interact socially and the prevalence of dating advice everywhere you turn on social media can make dating in 2023 overwhelming.

On this episode of Texas Wants to Know, host Baylee Friday explores the different avenues of dating and even gets some advice from an expert. She talks to Porschia Paxton, a Lewisville native and a dater on a new show called "Farmer Wants a Wife", about her experience on the show and what led her to try dating on reality TV.

"I felt like when this opportunity came up, it was literally perfect timing," Paxton said. "And I had wanted to do something, I don't want to say crazy, but something out of my comfort zone that was going to help me just put myself out there and meet the kind of guy that I was wanting."

Darius Darusman, who created his own production company and Houston-based dating show "Panning for Love"', explains his unique love story and what motivated him to create a platform for LGBTQ+ and gender non-conforming people to date and look for love.

"I hope people who are both within the community and not part of the queer community can watch this and get a better understanding of what it's like to be pansexual, what it's like to be open to love, regardless of gender, regardless of if it's man, woman, gender non-conforming, that love can be found anywhere and for anyone," Darusman said.

Relationship expert Eric Wooten gives his perspective on dating in Texas and provides helpful tips for singles looking for a healthy relationship.

"I would say when people are running around kind of emotionally hungry, they're much more apt to bite into something, a relationship, that is not good for them," Wooten said. "It's kind of like when you go to the grocery store hungry, you buy all kinds of crap you would never buy if you went right after dinner."

