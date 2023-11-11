Texas Wants to Know: How did the Kennedy assassination change the way we consume news?

As the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy approaches later this month, Texas Wants to Know is taking a look at the event and how it impacted Dallas.

In the first episode, we explore how younger generations perceive the event and walk through the challenge of imparting the gravity of it.

"I was here on 9/11, and so in the aftermath of 9/11, those school groups that had experienced the horror of September 11, they had a cultural touchstone that allowed them to better understand and process, I think, what they were experiencing in the museum," Sixth Floor Museum curator Stephen Fagin said. "Now school kids coming through the museum today have no connection to something like September 11."

It also changed how news outlets used television, and by extension, how Americans experienced Nov. 22, 1963.

"This was something that everybody felt was going to impact their life somehow and they all wanted to see it and talk about it," James Mueller, associate dean of the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas, said. "Those events happened very rarely. 911 was another one. Probably the first shuttle disaster. There was a little bit of that there. That's such a shock to us.