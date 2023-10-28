Texas Wants to Know: Where to find ghosts in the Lone Star State

As Halloween approaches, many Texans are getting into the spirit by going to haunted houses or journeying through ghost tours.

“We get a lot of people that say that they love going on ghost tours because it's not just about the tour, not just about the ghost, but also getting the historical background,” said Brandy Herr, a local author and co-founder of the Granbury Ghosts and Legends Tour.

The city of Granbury is one of the many places in Texas that has a lot of historical markers. With all its history, people say they have seen a spooky turn to some historic sites.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Investigators think that limestone is kind of like a sponge for activity, for energy. So if a building is made up of a lot of limestone, it's literally just soaking up the energy of everyone that's come through there,” Herr said.

And while the city has a lot of limestone buildings, paranormal experts, like Welton Trentham, explain there’s more to just the material that makes a place haunted.

“It may be the place, and it may be the people that are inhabiting the place because spirits can attach themselves to humans or they can attach themselves to an item that's in the house, or they can attach themselves to the actual property,” Trentham said.

Listen to Texas Wants to Know in the Audacy app or wherever you listen to podcasts.