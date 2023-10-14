Texas Want to Know: Why do we love Whataburger so much?

Whataburger opened its doors in Corpus Christi in 1950. Since then, the fast food restaurant has increased its locations across Texas, and eventually, spread across the U.S.

While expanding its footprint, it has curated a vast loyal fanbase and ultimately made itself known as a part of Texan culture.

“So it seems to leverage the Texas brand flavor,” said Dr. Raji Srivnivanan, professor of marketing at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas. “Whataburger kind of plays right into it. So the Texas pride… and there's something sort of uniquely authentic about Texas.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

That ‘Texas brand flavor’ is something Whataburger as a company tries to incorporate in every order. Even Whataburger’s regional marketing manager for North Texas, Sarah Elias Boor, shares how important taste is to the fast food chain.

“We just focus on our made-to-order burgers,” Boor said. “We know that when you pull into the drive-thru or you place that order, that is when the burger is starting to be cooked. We are really focused to make sure that you have the best quality and our bold flavors and extraordinary hospitality.”

Making a savory burger is one thing, but Whataburger’s hospitality helps create an environment for its customers to remember. Freelance writer Kirstie Renae, says she typically writes about her love for southern food, especially Whataburger.

“It sort of is rooted deep down in my childhood nostalgia, and I think a lot of people feel that same way,” Renae said. “If you've lived here for any amount of time, I think it becomes a part of memories from whether when you moved here or, you know, if you've had family celebrations or, you know what, you get out every Sunday when you watch football.”