Texas Rangers Unveil New Uniforms for 2020 Season

The Texas Rangers unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season and a new secondary logo on Wednesday.

The uniform changes are the first for the team since 2009 and mark the return of the script 'Rangers' that was last used in 1993.

Manager Chris Woodward and players Willie Calhoun, Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo and Jose Trevino all took part in showing off the new looks, which coincides with the opening of the team's new ballpark this coming spring.

The team will now have three home jerseys, two road jerseys and a new jersey for Spring Training. All six of the jerseys will feature the Texas flag patch on the left sleeve; all five regular season jerseys will feature a Globe Life Field Inaugural Season patch on the right sleeve.

"The primary home white jersey will feature the return of the script 'Rangers' on the front for the first time since 1993. It will also mark the first time that 'Rangers' has appeared on the home jersey front in any font since 2008," the team said. "In addition, the club is introducing a 'power blue' alternate home uniform that will be worn for Sunday games in 2020 and also features the script 'Rangers' on the front.

The previous powder blue uniforms worn by the team were a road uniform from 1975-82.

The new secondary logo will feature a white block 'TX' outlined with the state of Texas. It will be utilized on the front of the 2020 blue spring training jersey as well as other branding applications. The Rangers' primary circle "T" logo remains unchanged.

PRIMARY HOME: White jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in blue script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Can be worn with all blue cap with white block “T” and red outline and blue belts/socks OR all red cap with white block “T” and blue outline and red belts/socks.

ALTERNATE HOME (To be worn on Friday games): Red jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with blue outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with blue outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Red cap with “TX” in white block lettering and blue outline and blue bill and button. Red belts and socks (“TX” logo).

ALTERNATE HOME (To be worn on Sunday games): Powder blue jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in white script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. Powder blue pants with blue, white, and red piping. Powder blue cap with “T” in white block lettering and red outline and blue bill and button. Blue belts and socks.

PRIMARY ROAD: Gray jersey with blue, white, and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in blue block lettering with red and white outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red and white outline on back of jersey. Gray pants with blue, white, and red piping. All blue cap with white block “T” and red outline. Blue belts and socks.

ALTERNATE ROAD: Blue jersey with powder blue, white, and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red and white outline on back of jersey. Gray pants with blue, white and red piping. All blue cap with white block “T” and red outline. Blue belts and socks (“TX” logo).

SPRING TRAINING: Blue jersey with powder blue, white and red piping on sleeves. New secondary “TX” logo on left front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Blue cap with block “T” containing red, white, and blue design with red bill and button. Blue belts and socks.

The new jerseys and caps are for sale now in the Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park.

