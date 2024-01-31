Whistleblower lawsuit to continue despite AG Ken Paxton's concession

A whistleblower lawsuit against the Texas attorney general’s office will continue, a judge ruled Wednesday, raising the possibility that Attorney General Ken Paxton could be forced onto the witness stand in the future.

Paxton’s agency, in a bid to end the lawsuit, asked a state district judge in Travis County to impose a judgment in favor of the whistleblowers, saying it would not fight their lawsuit alleging that four top officials were improperly fired in 2020 after reporting Paxton to law enforcement.

During a hearing Wednesday, the judge rejected the request, siding with lawyers for the whistleblowers who argued that Paxton and his agency had not admitted guilt in the case and therefore could not be subject to a judgment.

The whistleblowers’ attorneys argue that the attorney general’s office is dropping its opposition to the lawsuit so Paxton can avoid being forced to answer questions under oath about firing the firings and accusations that the attorney general used his office to help an Austin real estate investor now under federal indictment.

