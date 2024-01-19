Texas AG Ken Paxton tapped campaign for $2.3 million in impeachment legal fees

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spent more than $2.3 million on lawyers during last year’s impeachment trial before the Texas Senate, a recent campaign finance report shows.

The same report showed that Paxton nearly offset that expense by raising $2.2 million in donations during the last six months of 2023, a period that included the two-week impeachment trial in the first half of September. It was double the donation amount in a similar period in 2019 when Paxton raised more than $1 million.

On the day the Texas Senate voted largely along party lines to acquit Paxton, the attorney general’s campaign collected $123,500 from 170 donors, including $50,000 from Dallas hotelier Monty Bennett.

Paxton ended the year with more than $1.8 million in cash on hand. He is not up for reelection until 2026, but Paxton has also hinted at a U.S. Senate run in 2026, telling Tucker Carlson in September that “everything is on the table for me.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News on which firms received what amounts in payment.