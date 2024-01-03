Ken Paxton, wife were victims of a swatting call at McKinney home, AG says

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) says he and his wife, Texas Sen. Angela Paxton (R-McKinney, District 8), were the victims of a swatting call on New Year's Day.

A statement from the attorney general said someone called 911 and made a false report about a life-threatening situation at their Collin County home. McKinney police and firefighters both responded to the call, Paxton said, arriving at what they believed to be "a dangerous environment."

Paxton said he and his wife were not home at the time and that he was made aware of the false report by a state trooper.

Swatting occurs when someone intentionally makes a false emergency call, directing first responders to a place where they aren’t needed. Reports of swatting have been reported more frequently in recent years, leading police to issue warnings that they'll prosecute those caught making the calls.

"Making false reports to 911 is a crime which should be vigorously prosecuted when this criminal is identified. These fake calls divert resources from actual emergencies and crimes and could endanger our first responders," the general said in a statement. "We are grateful for the bravery and professionalism of the men and women serving in the McKinney police and fire departments."

The McKinney Police Department confirmed to NBC 5 that they were called to the Paxton's home on New Year's Day and said they are investigating the call with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Specific details about the nature of the call were not shared by the attorney general or the police.

The attorney general noted that the swatting incident happened after the family's home address was shared online when documents related to the attorney general's impeachment trial were released by the Texas House.

"It is also important to acknowledge that this “swatting” incident happened weeks after the disgraced Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, his lieutenants, and the Dallas Morning News doxed our family by publicly posting our address," the attorney general said. "We understand some people may not agree with our strong conservative efforts to secure the border, prevent election fraud, and protect our constitutional liberties, but compromising the effectiveness and safety of law enforcement is completely unacceptable."

Paxton was acquitted in September on 16 articles of impeachment filed by the Texas House. The attorney general has vowed to support Republicans challenging those who supported his impeachment in the upcoming March primary.