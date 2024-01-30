Ken Paxton

Texas Supreme Court blocks AG Ken Paxton testimony in whistleblower case

The attorney general was supposed to answer questions under oath Thursday in Austin before the ruling stopped it, at least temporarily

By Philip Jankowski and Chuck Lindell | The Dallas Morning News

Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News staff photographer

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not have to answer questions under oath – at least for now – in a lawsuit that inspired his impeachment trial last year before the state Senate.

Paxton was under a court order to sit for a deposition Thursday in a lawsuit by four former top employees who say they were improperly fired in 2020 after accusing Paxton of bribery and other crimes.

However, the Texas Supreme Court – responding to an emergency petition from the attorney general’s office – issued a brief order Tuesday temporarily blocking testimony by Paxton and three top aides.

The court, which gave no reasons for its ruling, requested a response from lawyers for the fired employees by Feb. 29.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

KEN PAXTON

lone star politics Jan 28

Lone Star Politics: Jan. 28, 2024

Ken Paxton Jan 25

Texas senator who voted to acquit Paxton calls to reopen impeachment trial

Ken Paxton Jan 19

Texas AG Ken Paxton ordered to testify under oath in whistleblower lawsuit

Ken Paxton Jan 19

Texas AG Ken Paxton tapped campaign for $2.3 million in impeachment legal fees

Ken Paxton Jan 18

Texas AG Ken Paxton says his agency will stop fighting whistleblower lawsuit

Ken Paxton Jan 18

Told he must go under oath, Texas AG stops fighting whistleblower lawsuit that's a ‘waste of taxpayer resources'

The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Ken Paxton
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us