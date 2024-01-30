Texas Supreme Court blocks AG Ken Paxton testimony in whistleblower case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not have to answer questions under oath – at least for now – in a lawsuit that inspired his impeachment trial last year before the state Senate.

Paxton was under a court order to sit for a deposition Thursday in a lawsuit by four former top employees who say they were improperly fired in 2020 after accusing Paxton of bribery and other crimes.

However, the Texas Supreme Court – responding to an emergency petition from the attorney general’s office – issued a brief order Tuesday temporarily blocking testimony by Paxton and three top aides.

The court, which gave no reasons for its ruling, requested a response from lawyers for the fired employees by Feb. 29.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.