Venus and Mars to Align in ‘Planetary Conjunction' During July

Star gazers and astronomers are in for an exciting week as Earth's closest neighbors will be at their closest points in the night sky.

During the month of July, Venus and Mars have been progressively getting closer together.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On the night of July 12 and into the early hours of the July 13, Venus and Mars will be at their closest.

This alignment is called a planetary conjunction, meaning that both of the planets will be easily visible in the same field of view despite being far away from each other, NASA said.

According to NASA, Venus and Mars are targets for the next generation of space exploration, and new missions to study Venus have recently been announced by NASA.