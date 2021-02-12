Texas to Receive More Than 400,000 First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced that the state of Texas will receive 407,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government for the week of Feb. 15.

The Texas DSHS instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship the doses to 302 providers in 158 counties across Texas, including 85 hub providers.

These hub providers will focus on broader community vaccination efforts in the hardest hit populations and areas in exchange for a steady supply of vaccine from week to week, Texas DSHS said.

According to Texas DSHS, an additional 217 providers will receive doses next week, focusing on facilities that serve older adults, such as health departments, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, community and rural clinics, and some medical practices specializing in care for older adults.

The federal government has also shipped 80,000 doses of vaccine to 376 pharmacy locations across the state of Texas as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Participating pharmacies in Texas include CVS, H-E-B, Walmart, and a consortium of independent pharmacies.

Details of both allocations are available on the DSHS vaccine allocations page.