COVID-19

Texas to Receive More Than 400,000 First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

More than one million Texans are fully vaccinated, Texas DSHS said

The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced that the state of Texas will receive 407,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government for the week of Feb. 15.

The Texas DSHS instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship the doses to 302 providers in 158 counties across Texas, including 85 hub providers.

These hub providers will focus on broader community vaccination efforts in the hardest hit populations and areas in exchange for a steady supply of vaccine from week to week, Texas DSHS said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Austin 19 hours ago

Austin Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Held Child Amid Standoff

Homicide 20 hours ago

Texas Man Held in Killing of Woman Found on I-80 in Pennsylvania

According to Texas DSHS, an additional 217 providers will receive doses next week, focusing on facilities that serve older adults, such as health departments, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, community and rural clinics, and some medical practices specializing in care for older adults.

The federal government has also shipped 80,000 doses of vaccine to 376 pharmacy locations across the state of Texas as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Participating pharmacies in Texas include CVS, H-E-B, Walmart, and a consortium of independent pharmacies.

Details of both allocations are available on the DSHS vaccine allocations page.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusvaccineTexas Department of State Health Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us