Texas Senate Gives Initial Passage to Critical Race Theory Ban at Public Universities

The Texas Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that aims to ban teaching critical race theory from classrooms and lessons on public college campuses.

The bill is the latest challenge from state Republican lawmakers to the academic framework that has become a rallying cry for conservatives in recent years. The proposal would create a process for students and members of the public to file complaints against college professors teaching the framework and have them fired, regardless of tenure.

The proposal from Mineola Republican Bryan Hughes is part of a slate of higher education bills in the Senate that are among Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s top priorities during this year’s legislative session. Other bills include eliminating tenure at public universities and prohibiting colleges from maintaining diversity, equity and inclusion offices – also known as DEI.

The bill passed on a 19-12 party-line vote.

