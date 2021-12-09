Texas Judge Declares Abortion Law Unconstitutional But Doesn't Block Enforcement

A state district judge ruled Thursday Texas' law that restricts abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy violates the Texas Constitution, the Texas Tribune reported.

Judge David Peeples found the law unlawfully gives the state power to public citizens to enforce it. However, Peeples did not stop the law from being enforced.

The group defending the law, Texas Right to Life, is already working on an appeal, though the judge's opinion does little to change the status quo.

“This doesn't really change the status of Senate Bill 8 at all,” John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life, told the Texas Tribune. “It is just as risky for the abortion industry to perform a post-heartbeat abortion tomorrow as it has been for the last 100 days.”

Peeples said his ruling wasn't about abortion rights, but instead was about a civil procedure that may allow infringement on other constitutional rights.

“In sum, if SB 8's civil procedures are constitutional, a new and creative series of statutes could appear year after year, to be enforced by eager ideological claimants, who could bring suit in their home counties, where the judges would do their constitutional duty and enforce the law,” Peeples said in his order. “Pandora's Box has already been opened a bit, and time will tell.”

The U.S. Supreme Court took up challenges to Texas' abortion law last month and could render an opinion as early as this week.