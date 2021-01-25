Texas DPS

Texas DPS Reminds Public That Driver License Expiration Waiver Ends in April

The waiver was granted by Governor Greg Abbott in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Texas-DPS-logo
Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding the public the waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards ends on April 14, 2021.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, customers who need to renew should make an appointment or renew online today.

The waiver was granted by Governor Greg Abbott in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it applied to driver licenses, commercial driver licenses, commercial learner permits, identification cards, and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

Many Texans are eligible to renew their driver license or identification card or change their address online at Texas.gov, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, designated high-volume offices are offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

