Texas DPS Launches New, Easier to Use Driver License Website

This week, the Texas Department of Public Safety launched a new, easier to use driver license website.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the DPS is working to answer commonly asked questions and highlight important messages via social media in an effort to educate Texans on driver license services.

Some feel that the current Texas driver license program is broken, The Dallas Morning News reported. From the numerous required forms of identification to issues regarding fingerprinting to outdated methods of communicating with customers, Texas has seemingly been unable to run an efficient driver license program for years.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the next step is for state lawmakers to decide whether to keep things as they are or move the driver license program.

The waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards ends on April 14. The waiver applied to licenses and ID cards that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

Customers who need to renew should make an appointment or renew online. Appointments can be booked up to six months in advance.

To renew online or change an address, visit at Texas.gov. Renewals can also be made by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

To schedule an appointment, visit dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/appointments.htm.

All offices offer limited same-day appointments on a first-come basis, and standby status is also available.