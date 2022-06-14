Texas Central CEO Resigns; Company Plans to Break Ground on High-Speed Rail

Texas Central Railway CEO Carlos Aguilar announced that he will be stepping away from the company seeking to build a high-speed rail line between Dallas and Houston.

The announcement was made on Saturday via Aguilar's LinkedIn page. Texas Central Railway, founded in 2013, has promised to build a multi-billion dollar speed railway, similar to the one in Japan, between Dallas and Houston.

The announcement comes amidst a rocky first half of 2022. In January, the company was involved in a Texas Supreme Court case in which a landowner challenged the company's eminent domain authority and sought a clear definition that Texas Central is a "railroad company." Ultimately, the court concluded that the company is "operating a railroad" and is thus a "railroad company."

Most recently in April, it was reported that the company was behind on its property taxes.

In his resignation post, Aguilar cited an inability to "align current stakeholders on a common vision for a path forward" as part of the reason for his departure.

Texas Central does not see Aguilar's resignation as an end of their project. The company said that it still plans to break ground soon on the 240-mile rail line.

Aguilar is still supportive of the company's efforts and hopes to see the cross-state speed rail "become a reality."