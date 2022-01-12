high-speed rail

Texas Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Bullet Train, Eminent Domain Case

Court's decision could decide whether developers can secure the land to move the project forward

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a key case involving the plan to build a bullet train between Dallas and Houston.

The case pits landowner James Fredrick Miles against Texas Central, the developer of the proposed high-speed rail project.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The question was whether "Texas Central" is a railroad, under the state's definition, which would give them the power to use eminent domain to acquire property for the rail line, and whether a business must show a reasonable probability of project completion to invoke eminent domain.

Miles challenged Texas Central’s eminent domain authority after the company attempted to survey roughly 600 acres of his land in Leon County. Texas Central counterclaimed, seeking a declaratory judgment that they were a "railroad company" under the Texas Transportation Code.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Deon Lendore 15 hours ago

Trinidad Olympic Sprinter Deon Lendore Killed in Texas Crash

texas governor race Jan 10

Abbott Launches Re-Election Campaign, Faces Challengers in Upcoming March Primary

The trial court granted summary judgment for Miles. The court of appeals reversed, concluding that Texas Central was “operating a railroad” and thus, a “railroad company” under the statute. Additionally, the court of appeals concluded that, because Texas Central was chartered for the purpose required under the Transportation Code, the company also qualified as an “interurban electric railway.”

Last month, The Texas Tribune reported deputies for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued the high court should reverse that appellate decision and rule in Miles’ favor because the companies fall short of the Texas Constitution’s definition of a rail company. Read the letter from the AG's office here.

The Texas Supreme Court's decision could be a critical turning point in whether developers are able to secure land to continue the project.

The court did not say when they would have future hearings on the case.

Watch the Texas Supreme Court Hearing

This article tagged under:

high-speed railTexas Supreme CourtTexas Centralbullet train
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us