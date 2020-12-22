Austin

Texas Capitol to Reopen on January 4

Health and safety protocols have been put in place to allow for a safe reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen have announced that the Texas Capitol will reopen on January 4th. 

This announcement comes at a time when many state capitols as well as the U.S. Capitol remain closed.

According to Gov. Abbott's office, health and safety protocols have been put in place to allow for the Capitol's reopening while maintaining a safe environment for visitors, lawmakers, and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparations to safely conduct business in the Texas House and Senate are ongoing, Abbott's office said.

Each chamber will vote upon their respective rules and protocols at the start of the legislative session. 

