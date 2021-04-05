Texas-Based Jewelry Brand Kendra Scott Celebrates Mother's Day With Personal Time Off Fund

Mother's Day is a month away, and one Texas-based company is giving back to mothers across the country.

Kendra Scott, a jewelry brand, is announcing the 'Kendra Scott Mother's Day Personal Time Off Fund' in the lead-up to Mental Health Awareness Month and Mother's Day.

According to Kendra Scott, the brand knows that motherhood is a full-time job.

The 'Kendra Scott Mother's Day Personal Time Off Fund' will provide $2,000 each to 50 moms across the country.

This new 'PTO Fund' hopes to give mothers some much-deserved time off and bring attention to the unpaid labor that all mothers do, Kendra Scott said.

The brand said it hopes the 'PTO Fund' will help to cover childcare and other needs so that mothers will feel enabled to take personal time off and focus on their mental health.

Moms who want to apply to receive a $2,000 payment from the 'Kendra Scott Mother's Day PTO Fund' can post a picture or video of themselves and their "real life mom" stories tagging @kendrascott and #WearItLikeaMom on Instagram through April 22, 2021.