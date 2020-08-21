Texas Adds 31,400 Jobs in July, Unemployment Rate Falls 8%

The unemployment rate in Texas has decreased by 8% in the month of July, and 31,400 non-farm job positions have been added.

This is the third consecutive month during which the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased, and it is the lowest rate since March 2020 when Texas's economy was first impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas is below the national seasonally adjusted rate of 10.2%.

"July's unemployment numbers continue to show the underlying strength of Texans and our economy," Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel said. "TWC remains committed to our goal of creating skills enhancement and career opportunities for Texans to continue to keep Texas as the top state to live and work."

The Texas economy lost 12,300 private sector positions over the past month, the Texas Workforce Commission said.

In July, the government sector offset private employment losses by adding 43,700 jobs. Professional and Business Services added 16,400 positions, and Education and Health Services added 10,300 positions during July as well.

"Texas' declining unemployment rate demonstrates the strength of our workforce," TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said. "TWC continues to dedicate funds, staff and effort to ensuring Texans have the opportunity to improve their skills through programs like Registered Apprenticeships, the Skills Development Fund and our Skills Enhancement Initiative."

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded July's lowest unemployment rate among Texas metropolitan statistical areas with a not seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.1%.

The College Station-Bryan Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded the second lowest rate of 5.8%, and the Abilene and Sherman-Denison Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded the third lowest rate of 5.9%.

"This month's unemployment numbers make it clear, Texas employers are hiring," TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said. "As our employers put Texans back to work, my office will continue to provide valuable information through our virtual town hall meetings and email newsletters to help our Texas employers navigate these uncertain times."

The Texas Workforce Commission's employment estimates are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, and all estimates are subject to revision.

The Texas Labor Market and Career Information Data for the month of August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18 at 9:00 a.m.