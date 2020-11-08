Montgomery County

Suspect Sought in Fatal Texas Bar Shooting

Authorities say one man is dead and a suspect is being sought in a fatal shooting at a southeastern Texas bar

NBC5

One man is dead and a suspect is being sought in an early Saturday fatal shooting at a southeastern Texas bar, authorities said.

Deputies were called to Shanahan's Bar in Montgomery about 12:05 a.m. Saturday where Roland "Cody" Hutton, 25, of La Porte was found shot in the parking lot of the bar, about 45 miles north of Houston, according to a news release from Montgomery County Deputy Steve Squier.

Hutton died after being taken to a hospital, according to the statement, and the unidentified suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a pickup truck.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us